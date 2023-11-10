Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Moody High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
