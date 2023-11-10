If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    Moody High School at Scottsboro High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Scottsboro, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Haleyville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Locust Fork, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

