On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Holtville High School will host Headland High School in a game between 5A teams.

Headland vs. Holtville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy