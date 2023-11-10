You can see player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Bane has put up 24 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -185) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 26.5-point over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 11.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Jackson averages 2.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Friday.

Jackson averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 lower than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +158)

John Collins' 13 points per game average is 0.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

