The Utah Jazz (2-7) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 231.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points two times this season (over eight games).

Memphis' outings this year have an average point total of 221.6, 9.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has been the favorite in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Memphis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -210.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 2 25% 107.5 219.9 114.1 235.8 222.4 Jazz 5 55.6% 112.4 219.9 121.7 235.8 227.8

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

In home games, Memphis has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.250).

The 107.5 points per game the Grizzlies score are 14.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (121.7).

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 2-6 0-0 3-5 Jazz 3-6 2-4 7-2

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Point Insights

Grizzlies Jazz 107.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 121.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 1-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

