The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) match up with the Utah Jazz (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and KJZZ.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, KJZZ

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last season.

Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Santi Aldama put up 9.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He drained 47.0% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Last season, Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen collected 25.6 points, 1.9 assists and 8.6 rebounds last season.

Jordan Clarkson collected 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

John Collins' numbers last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 29.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Jazz 116.9 Points Avg. 117.1 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 47.5% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.3%

