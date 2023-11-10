The Utah Jazz (2-7), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to end a five-game road losing streak at the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7).

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.6 points per game with a -53 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.5 points per game (27th in the NBA) and give up 114.1 per outing (17th in the league).

The Jazz's -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.4 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 121.7 per contest (27th in league).

These two teams are scoring 219.9 points per game between them, 11.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 235.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has won just two games against the spread this season.

Utah has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +6600 +3300 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

