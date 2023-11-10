If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Franklin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Russellville, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

