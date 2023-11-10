Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marbury High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.