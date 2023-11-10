If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Sylvania High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sylvania, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sylvania, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fort Payne, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West End High School at Fyffe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fyffe, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Geraldine, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Remlap, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

