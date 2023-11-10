Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Dallas County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dallas County High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.