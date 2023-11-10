Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
We have 2023 high school football competition in Cullman County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pinson, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
