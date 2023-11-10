Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Coosa Christian School vs. Spring Garden High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Spring Garden High School will host Coosa Christian School in a clash between 1A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coosa vs. Spring Garden Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cherokee County Games This Week
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.