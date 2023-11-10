High School Football: How to Stream the Collinsville High School vs. Southeastern High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In 2A play on Friday, November 10, Southeastern High School will host Collinsville High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Collinsville vs. Southeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Remlap, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games This Week
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
