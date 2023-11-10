Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Choctaw County High School vs. Maplesville High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Maplesville High School will host Choctaw County High School in 1A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County vs. Maplesville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.