In 1A play on Friday, November 10, Leroy High School will host The Calhoun High School at 6:50 PM CT.

Calhoun vs. Leroy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT
  • Location: Leroy, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

