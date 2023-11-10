There is a game between 4A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 6:45 PM CT), with American Christian Academy hosting Booker T. Washington High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

B.T. Washington vs. ACA Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL

TUSCALOOSA , AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Notasulga High School at Millry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Millry, AL

Millry, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School