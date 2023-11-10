Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Autauga County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Clanton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.