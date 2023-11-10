Auburn vs. SE Louisiana November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) will meet the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Auburn (-24.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|SE Louisiana AVG
|SE Louisiana Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.