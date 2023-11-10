Friday's contest that pits the Auburn Tigers (0-1) against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Auburn, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 82, SE Louisiana 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-18.3)

Auburn (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Auburn Performance Insights

At 72.8 points scored per game and 67.7 points conceded last year, Auburn was 149th in college basketball offensively and 102nd on defense.

The Tigers were 117th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.6) and 240th in rebounds allowed (32) last season.

Last season Auburn was ranked 101st in the country in assists with 14.1 per game.

The Tigers made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 31.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 274th and 318th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Auburn was 17th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.8%).

Last season, the Tigers attempted 35.2% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 64.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.3% of the Tigers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.7% were 2-pointers.

