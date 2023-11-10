The Auburn Tigers (0-1) square off against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. SE Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-24.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-24.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Auburn won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Tigers games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

SE Louisiana won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 26 times last year.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Bookmakers rate Auburn considerably higher (26th in the country) than the computer rankings do (201st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Auburn has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.