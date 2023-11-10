The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.

Auburn went 11-3 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.

The Lions ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 76 the Lions allowed.

Auburn had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn put up 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.

The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).

Auburn drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule