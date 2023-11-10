How to Watch Auburn vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Auburn Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.
- Auburn went 11-3 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.
- The Lions ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
- Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 76 the Lions allowed.
- Auburn had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn put up 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).
- Auburn drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
