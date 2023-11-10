There is a matchup between 5A teams in Leeds, AL on Friday, November 10 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Leeds High School hosting Arab High School.

Arab vs. Leeds Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10

6:40 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: CUllman, AL

CUllman, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Guntersville High School