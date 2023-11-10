On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Lexington High School will host Aliceville High School in a game between 2A teams.

Aliceville vs. Lexington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Florence High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lynn, AL

Lynn, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Pickens County Games This Week

Phil Campbell High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pickens County High School at Addison High School