Alabama vs. Indiana State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. This clash will begin at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Alabama (-18.5)
- Total: 162.5
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Alabama vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|49th
|15
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
