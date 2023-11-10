The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) host the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the game.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 27 times last season.

Against the spread, the Hornets were 12-15-0 last year.

Alabama State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, two% less often than Iowa (13-15-0) last year.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 143.4 74.7 147.3 149.6 Alabama State 63.3 143.4 72.6 147.3 140.3

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets scored 11.4 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).

Alabama State put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 6-21-0

Alabama State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Alabama State 14-3 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 2-18 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

