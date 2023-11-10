How to Watch Alabama State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.7 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Last season, Alabama State had a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 30th.
- The Hornets averaged 11.4 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Hawkeyes allowed their opponents to score (74.7).
- When it scored more than 74.7 points last season, Alabama State went 2-1.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.
- The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (77) last season.
- At home, Alabama State sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oglethorpe
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|11/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
