The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.7 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Last season, Alabama State had a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 30th.

The Hornets averaged 11.4 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Hawkeyes allowed their opponents to score (74.7).

When it scored more than 74.7 points last season, Alabama State went 2-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.

The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (77) last season.

At home, Alabama State sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule