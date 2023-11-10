Friday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 83, Indiana State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-17.4)

Alabama (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Performance Insights

Offensively, Alabama was the seventh-best squad in college basketball (81.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 122nd (68.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Crimson Tide were best in the country in rebounds (41.2 per game) last season. They were 299th in rebounds allowed (33.0 per game).

Alabama was 49th in the country in assists (15.0 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide were 10th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.9) last season. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Alabama was the 13th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.5 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (28.3%) last season.

Alabama took 47.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 35.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 52.8% of its shots, with 64.2% of its makes coming from there.

