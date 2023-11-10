The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Indiana State matchup.

Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-17.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-17.5) 162.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama vs. Indiana State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama went 21-13-0 ATS last season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 34 times last season.

Indiana State went 22-9-0 ATS last season.

The Sycamores and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times last season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers rate Alabama considerably higher (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (109th).

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

