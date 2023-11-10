There is a game between 3A teams in Dothan, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Houston Academy hosting Alabama Christian Academy.

Alabama Chr. vs. Houston Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School