On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Helena High School will host Wetumpka High School in a game between 6A teams.

Wetumpka vs. Helena Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Helena, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grove Hill, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Headland High School at Holtville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

