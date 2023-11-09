Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookwood High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Greensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
