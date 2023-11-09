The Nashville Predators, Thomas Novak included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Novak in the Predators-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Thomas Novak vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Novak has scored a goal in five of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In eight of 12 games this year, Novak has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Novak has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

The implied probability that Novak goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Novak Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 40 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 10 Points 2 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

