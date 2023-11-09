Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Tallapoosa County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.