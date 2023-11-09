On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Eufaula High School will host Shelby County High School in a game between 5A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County vs. Eufaula Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

