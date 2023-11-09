The North Alabama Lions (1-0) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Flowers Hall on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Alabama A&M (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% less often than North Alabama (14-13-0) last season.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 74.1 143.7 74.3 145.2 143.9 Alabama A&M 69.6 143.7 70.9 145.2 139.5

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Lions scored were just 3.2 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (70.9).

When North Alabama totaled more than 70.9 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 13-14-0

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Alabama A&M 9-4 Home Record 9-8 8-10 Away Record 5-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

