How to Watch North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-0) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- In games North Alabama shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
- The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 283rd.
- Last year, the Lions recorded only 3.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).
- When North Alabama put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-4.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama put up 81.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
- The Lions surrendered 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, North Alabama performed better at home last year, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 93-60
|Flowers Hall
|11/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Flowers Hall
