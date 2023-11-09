Morgan County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School