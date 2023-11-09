Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Morgan County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
