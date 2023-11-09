Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Mobile County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mary G. Montgomery High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Leflore High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
