Support your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10

6:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Randolph School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy