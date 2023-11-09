Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lee County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Autauga Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 7:50 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
