Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lauderdale County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.