Benjamin Russell High School will host Lanier High School in 6A play on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Lanier vs. BRHS Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy