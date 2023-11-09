Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jackson County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
