Hawks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Mexico City Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.
Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-2.5
|232.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points five times.
- Atlanta has an average point total of 238.7 in its outings this year, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.
- Atlanta has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
- Atlanta has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.
Hawks vs Magic Additional Info
Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|5
|71.4%
|122
|230.6
|116.7
|222.1
|236.2
|Magic
|0
|0%
|108.6
|230.6
|105.4
|222.1
|222.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The 122 points per game the Hawks record are 16.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.4).
- When Atlanta totals more than 105.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|3-4
|0-2
|4-3
|Magic
|5-2
|2-1
|1-6
Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Hawks
|Magic
|122
|108.6
|2
|23
|3-4
|1-0
|4-3
|1-0
|116.7
|105.4
|23
|3
|1-0
|5-2
|1-0
|4-3
