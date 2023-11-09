Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Fort Dale Academy vs. Lee-Scott Academy Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Lee-Scott Academy will face Fort Dale Academy in Auburn, AL.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ft. Dale Aca. vs. Lee-Scott Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lee County Games This Week
Autauga Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 7:50 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gulf Shores, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games This Week
Keith Middle-High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
