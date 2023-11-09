Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Etowah County, Alabama this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Covington County
  • Jefferson County
  • Colbert County
  • Lowndes County
  • Marengo County
  • Lamar County
  • Macon County
  • Chilton County
  • Houston County
  • Escambia County

    • Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Southside, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Trinity, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spring Garden, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West End High School at Fyffe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fyffe, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Gadsden, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.