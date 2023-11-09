High school football action in Covington County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Sweet Water High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School