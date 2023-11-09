Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
High school football competition in Butler County, Alabama is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Keith Middle-High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
