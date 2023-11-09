Southside-Gadsden High School will host Boaz High School in 5A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Boaz vs. S'side-Gadsden Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Southside, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Arab High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Guntersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

