Bears vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-7) go on the road to meet the Chicago Bears (2-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Panthers.
Bears vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|3.5
|39
|-190
|+155
Bears vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- Chicago's games this year have an average total of 43.5, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bears have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.
- Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 39 points.
- Carolina's average game total this season has been 43.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-6-1).
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
Bears vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bears
|20.9
|15
|26.9
|30
|43.5
|8
|9
|Panthers
|17.5
|28
|28.3
|26
|43.4
|4
|8
Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.
- In Chicago's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The Bears have been outscored by 54 points this season (six points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 86 points (10.8 per game).
Panthers
- Carolina has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.
- The Bears have a -54-point scoring differential on the season (-6 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (86 total points, 10.8 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.5
|42.6
|44.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|22.8
|26.2
|ATS Record
|3-5-1
|1-2-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-2
|1-4
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|43.4
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|1-6-1
|1-2-1
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|0-4-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|1-3
|0-4
